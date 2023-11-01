Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

