Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,249 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

