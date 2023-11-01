PFG Investments LLC Acquires 39 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,477.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,529.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,525.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

