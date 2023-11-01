PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

