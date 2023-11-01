Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.43 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CDW by 94.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.