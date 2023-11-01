Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.45 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261,875 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Loews worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Loews by 815.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Loews by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

