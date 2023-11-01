Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 273,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 69,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

