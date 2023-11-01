Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 9500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

