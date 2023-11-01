Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 11282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

