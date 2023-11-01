Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.69

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 25500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

