Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 114,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Data Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Data Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DTST opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.