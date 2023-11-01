DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

DarioHealth Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 120.19%. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

