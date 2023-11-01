Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

CYTO stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

