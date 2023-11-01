Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 241000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mineral Mountain Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Mineral Mountain Resources

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

