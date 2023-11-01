Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.73

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 44680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0099631 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

