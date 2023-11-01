Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 112000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Scorpio Gold
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Gold
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.