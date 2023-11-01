FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
FIP stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.11.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
