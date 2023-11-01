FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FIP stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $12,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,392,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 1,124,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

