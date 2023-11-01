FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

