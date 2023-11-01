iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 296.03% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHeartMedia
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iHeartMedia
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.