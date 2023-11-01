iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). The firm had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 296.03% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. Bank of America lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

