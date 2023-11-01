Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

