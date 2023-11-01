Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Stories

