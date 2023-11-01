Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chunghwa Telecom
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.