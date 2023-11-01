Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
