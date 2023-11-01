Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 62,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.