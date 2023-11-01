Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $33.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

