Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,369,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $26,232.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,369,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,222,637.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,144 shares of company stock valued at $160,153 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flux Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

