Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.5 %

HAYN stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

