ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 39,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 387.0% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBRX stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
