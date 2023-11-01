Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.92.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enlivex Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.