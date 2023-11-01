Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.