eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 755,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eHealth will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at eHealth

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eHealth by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in eHealth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 625,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 86,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Featured Stories

