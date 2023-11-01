Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $18.20-$18.80 EPS.

Amgen Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 29.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,822,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 872,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.