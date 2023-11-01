Simon Property Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 118.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 4.3 %

SPG stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.