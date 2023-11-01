V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 22.99%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. V.F. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 5,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

