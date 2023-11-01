Cadre Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadre has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadre by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.