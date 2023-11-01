Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.53-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion. Revvity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.71.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

