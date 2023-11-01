Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Earnings History for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.