Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

