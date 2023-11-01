AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

