Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CMHF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.17. Community Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

