Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CMHF stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.17. Community Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $21.80.
Community Heritage Financial Company Profile
