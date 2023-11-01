Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY23 guidance to $1.76-1.78 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.78 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

