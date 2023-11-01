Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.99

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 423589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
