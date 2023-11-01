iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.76

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 81482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

