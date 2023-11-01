Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $343.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

