Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.28 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.28 million and $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00012164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.31 or 0.99978140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23771001 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,641,545.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

