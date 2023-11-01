FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

