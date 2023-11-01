TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
TMX Group Trading Down 3.1 %
TMX Group stock opened at C$28.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$25.59 and a 12 month high of C$30.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
