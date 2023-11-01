NFT Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,802.31 or 0.99978140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

