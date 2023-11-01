TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TU opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.08.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 174.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TELUS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.