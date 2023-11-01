Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 5.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.75. 419,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,598,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.