Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 6.1%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. 1,095,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,112,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,692. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.