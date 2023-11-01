3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

3D Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.78. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

