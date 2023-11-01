Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,496,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,315,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after buying an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $128,592,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.