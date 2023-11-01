Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 361,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,253,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

